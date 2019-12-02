Hyderabad: G Kishan Reddy inaugurates Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra to ensure affordable medicines

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Sunday inaugurated Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra to promote generic medicines and to ensure quality and affordable medicines to the patients here in Hyderabad.



Speaking to ANI, Reddy said: "I have inaugurated Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (generic store) under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana -- GENESIS as the branded (Generic) medicines are sold at significantly higher prices than their un-branded generic equivalents, though the medicines are identical in the therapeutic value."

This centre provides medicines at a less cost from 50 per cent to 90 per cent as compared to the other regular generic stores.

"Due to widespread poverty across the country, the government is making all efforts to make medicines generic medicines affordable. With this objective, the Jan Aushadhi Campaign is starting with the sale of generic medicines through outlets called Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra in various parts of the country," Reddy said. (ANI)

