Hyderabad: Govt official caught red-handed demanding, accepting bribe

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): A Divisional Engineer was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) after he was caught red-handed in his office on Thursday for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a contractor.

Appeshwar Rao, DSP, ACB said, "The accused officer M Venkata Ramana, Divisional Engineer (Technical), Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), Cyber City Circle in Ranga Reddy District was caught red-handed in his office today when he demanded and accepted bribe amount of Rs 25,000 from the complainant Shiva Kumar, Electric Contractor to do an official favour of forwarding and processing the electrical estimation work file concerned with the apartment of Ranveer Reddy and others."



"The bribe amount Rs 25,000 was recovered from the possession of the accused and he was arrested and produced before the ACB court," Rao said. (ANI)

