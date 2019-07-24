Hyderabad: Interstate highway robbery gang busted, 2.89 crore seized

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 24 (ANI): Cyberabad police on Wednesday arrested interstate highway robbery gang and seized Rs 2.89 crores and 350 grams gold from the members of the gang.

The gang is accused of robbing 3.6 crores using a fake pistol.

According to Cyberabad Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar, former driver of a gold trader is among those arrested for robbing 3.6 crores with a toy pistol in Shadnagar area.

Sharing details of the arrests, the commissioner said, "In a Joint operation, the Special Operation Team of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate along with Shadnagar Division Police arrested all the seven accused persons involved in a Highway Robbery that occurred on June 28, 2019, at Dashmesh Dhaba."After the arrests of the accused, it was revealed that the plan of the heist was made three months ago when the former driver, Mayuresh employed by the victim gold trader visited his native place. He met with two other accused there and planned the robbery.One of the gang members procured a cigar lighter, resembling pistol from a stationery shop to conduct the crime.On the day of the robbery, they intercepted a vehicle belonging to the gold trader, Raju Nangre and threatened the driver and other occupants with the fake pistol. After moving the vehicle to a secluded place, the robbers pushed out the original occupants and fled away with the car, carrying cash amount of Rs 3.67 crores.A robbery case was registered by the victim following which different teams of police personnel were formed by the police to arrest the accused. After a long operation, they were finally arrested and have been sent to judicial remand. (ANI)