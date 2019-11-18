Hyderabad: Locals stage protest by planting trees inside potholes on roads

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): In a bid to highlight the problem of potholes in the city, a group of residents in Hyderabad's Peerzadiguda area has staged a unique protest by 'planting trees' inside large potholes on the roads.



On November 17, a local named Prashant, along with his four friends planted small saplings and plants in the potholes and watered them, to highlight the condition of bad roads in their area.

According to him, they have been complaining about the condition of the poor condition of the roads since September, but the concerned authorities have not taken any action till now.

"We approached the authorities many times but in September we were told that they could not take up the work due to the monsoon rainfall. But its two months now the rain has stopped and till now no action has been taken by the authorities. So, we decided to stage a protest in this way," he said. (ANI)

