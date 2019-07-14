Hyderabad: Man arrested for attempting to attack wife

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 14 (ANI): Hyderabad police on Saturday arrested a man named Sai Kumar for allegedly trying to attack his estranged wife with a sickle.

The couple who was married 2-year ago is living separately due to personal issues. However, on Saturday the husband reached to his wife's place in an inebriated condition.

Sharing details of the incident Rajender Nagar police officials said, "The couple is staying separately since last one year. On Saturday while his wife was at her residence, the accused came to her residence in inebriated condition carrying a sickle and started creating ruckus at her residence."



After receiving information from locals the police immediately reached the spot and apprehended him and seized sickle he was carrying.

A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered against the accused and further probe is ongoing. (ANI)

