Hyderabad: Man booked for writing 'AP CM Jagan' on vehicle number plate

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Jeedimetla police has registered a case against a person for driving a car with 'AP CM JAGAN' written on it, in place of the vehicle's registration number.



The vehicle owner identified as M Hari Rajesh is a native of Pitapuram, East Godavari and has been residing in Kukatpally.

According to police, he mainly wrote the caption over his vehicle number plate to avoid toll fee and police checks.

The vehicle was registered in the name of Yesu Reddy and was driven by Rakesh in the city. Police have registered an FIR in this regard and further investigation is underway. (ANI)