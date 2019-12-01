Hyderabad: Man held for sending obscene pictures, texts to friend's minor daughter

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): A 40-year-old man was arrested for sending obscene pictures to a friend's minor daughter here, police said on Saturday.

According to Kachiguda police, a man has been taken into custody for sending obscene pictures and texts to the 17-year-old girl.

The accused has taken the victim's contact number a few days ago and since then he was sharing obscene pictures with her.



After receiving the complaint, a case under section 11 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) was registered on November 30 and the accused was arrested and sent to judicial remand. (ANI)