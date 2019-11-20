Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting daughter

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): A man here was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and penalised with Rs 5,000 for sexually assaulting his minor daughter.

The accused, Mohammad Anees (40 years), a native resident of Uttarakhand, is addicted to alcohol and allegedly used to force himself upon his eldest daughter, who is 10-years-old, in the drunken state.



The minor, while watching a video in her school on good and bad touch, broke down and complained to her teacher about her ordeals.

The teacher, in turn, called her mother up and informed her of the incidents following which a case was registered under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act against the accused.

Anees was sent to judicial custody and thereafter a speedy trial was conducted in his case leading to the punishment. (ANI)

