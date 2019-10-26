Hyderabad: MD of Shine Children's Hospital held in connection with infant's death

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The Managing Director of Shine Children's Hospital, VSK Reddy, was arrested in connection with the death of an infant after a fire broke out at the hospital on October 21, police said on Friday.

Four other staff members were also booked in the case as several violations of fire safety norms were found during the investigation by the authorities concerned.



A five-month-old infant died and four children were injured in a fire that broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the hospital.

After the incident, Ramchander Rao, Member of Telangana Legislative Council had said: "This is the second incident at this particular hospital. There must be an inquiry against all nursing hospitals. How are officials granting licenses to such hospitals that violate the rules and are not employing trained workers? The government must take responsibility."

Shaik Moin, a witness had told ANI: "We came to admit our child suffering from dengue at Shine Hospital around 2:30 am. When we reached the hospital, parents were taking out their injured children. No hospital personnel was available." (ANI)