Hyderabad: Over 3,331 viral fever cases reported in govt hospital this year

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The number of viral fever cases has spiked this rainy season with over 3,331 such incidents being reported this year so far at Government Fever Hospital here, said Superintendent Dr K Shankar.



The hospital superintendent told ANI that 1,145 cases were reported in September alone.

"This year, the number of viral fever cases in the city has increased compared to last year. Not all the viral fever cases are dengue positive, but most of them have influenza symptoms. So far, 3,331 viral fever cases have been reported in the state-run Fever Hospital," Shankar said.

He also said that the number of dengue cases was also high this September with 233 cases being reported to be positive.

"1,145 cases were reported in September alone, which is the highest number of cases reported in a month this year. On the other hand, 50 Malaria cases were also reported," he said. (ANI)

