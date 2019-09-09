Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A lot of enthusiasm is seen among devotees as the immersion of the idols of the Lord Ganesha began here on Sunday.

Elaborate security arrangements were made and police personnel were deployed adequately for the "Visarjan"(immersion).

Harish a software engineer said: "It is a great experience to see the city in such a vibrant state. The people are very enthusiastic to see their Lord. I thank the government and the police department for making elaborate security arrangements."



Anuj Srivastava, a writer who came for the first time to witness the immersion of Lord Ganesha said, "It is my first time that I am seeing the immersion of Lord Ganesha. What I like is about how people are celebrating it with utmost joy and fervor."

Sri Latha, a businesswoman, while speaking to ANI said: "We have enjoyed every day of the Ganesha Chaturthi festival. The police department has given a lot of security for the women and the men at the immersion point at Hussain Sagar."

Ganesh Chaturthi festival which kick-started on September 2 culminates with the 'Visarjan' (immersion) of Ganesha idols in water bodies. (ANI)

