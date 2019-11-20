Hyderabad: Person called to police station for enquiry collapses, dies

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], Nov 20 (ANI): A 55-year-old man, who was called to Narsinghi Police station as part of an enquiry, has collapsed and died here on Wednesday.

According to the Cyberabad Police, the deceased, identified as Nayeem Uddin, and his brothers were called to the police station as a part of an enquiry in connection with a land case, which has been going on since many months between two parties.



"Nayeem, who was suffering from epilepsy for a long time, was rushed to the hospital right after he collapsed in the police station. However, the doctors declared him brought dead," the police said.

The body was handed over to Nayeem's family members and they confirmed that he was a person with epilepsy. (ANI)

