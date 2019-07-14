Hyderabad: Reality show organisers booked for casting couch

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 14 (ANI): Hyderabad City Police on Sunday registered a complaint against the producers of a popular reality show for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a woman journalist to ensure her entry into the TV show.

Those mentioned in the complaint have been identified as Ravikanth, Raghu, Abhishek, and Shyaam.

"The complainant is a senior journalist in the city. She said that she got a call from the show organisers in June. She was informed that she was selected for the show and was asked to contact concerned authorities. She was also given phone numbers of those individuals with whom she should get in touch with." Kalinga Rao, Inspector of Police, Banjara Hills, told ANI.



The woman, in her complaint, alleged that once she contacted the producers, they hinted at seeking sexual favours from her against her entry into the popular TV show.

"It was then she got in touch, with the four suspects. The victim met Shyaam, who told her that in order to get into the show she should satisfy their boss," Rao added. (ANI)

