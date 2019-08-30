Hyderabad: RPF constable saves life of train passenger

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved the life of a middle-aged passenger who lost the balance and had fallen between the gap of the platform and moving train while getting down.

The incident took place at Nampally railway station in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The constable, who was present at the platform, immediately lifted the man by pulling him out of the platform gap. The passenger has received minor injuries.



The daring act of the RPF official was captured on CCTV and has gone viral over social media. (ANI)

