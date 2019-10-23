Hyderabad: State govt to examine issues of RTC worker unions, says merger demand dropped

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The State government has announced to examine the remaining demands of the RTC workers' unions, following their voluntary withdrawal of a demand for merger of RTC with the state government.

To examine the demands, the RTC managing director has appointed a committee with the RTC executive directors and based on the report to be given by the Committee, the government has decided to submit a report in the High Court, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

In the backdrop of the High Court's directives on the RTC strike, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held a review meeting with the officials at Pragati Bhavan here on Tuesday."The Trade Union leaders initially announced that they would come for talks if only the state governments announced the merger of the RTC with the government. They said merger was their first priority. But during the hearing on the RTC strike in High Court, they said they would not insist on the merger of the RTC with the Government", the statement read.As per the chief minister's office, D Prakash Reddy, counsel for the RTC trade Unions told in the court that they never stated that they (Unions) would come for the talks only when the demand of RTC merger with the government is met with."With this, it is tantamount that the demand for the merger of RTC with the government had been forsaken. The Court wanted the government to examine 21 demands as raised by the workers. In tune with the court orders, examine those demands and for this study the demands," the CM instructed the officials.Based on the instructions given by the CM, Transport Commissioner Sunil Sharma who is also acting as the RTC Managing Director had constituted a Committee with six members. The Committee will examine the 21 issues as directed by the High Court and submit a report to the RTC MD in a day or two.The CM has inquired with the officials about the alternative arrangements made in the backdrop of the RTC strike. The CM has instructed the officials to give notification immediately to take 1000 Buses on rent.Chief Minister Rao also alleged that it was unethical on the part of BJP, Congress for extending support to the strike."The arguments put forth by the BJP and Congress are surprising. Narendra Modi government has passed an act giving full powers to the state to privatise the Road Transport Corporation and bus routes. The BJP leaders here are talking against it," the CM said.Over 49,000 workers have been on strike since October 5, protesting against the state government's order to sack over 40,000 employees of TSRTC. (ANI)