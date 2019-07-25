Hyderabad: TDP organises 'Chalo Secretariat' protest against demolition of Assembly, Secretariat buildings

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): Urging K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana government not to demolish the Assembly and Secretariat buildings, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders on Thursday staged a 'Chalo Secretariat' protest here.

"We are going towards the Secretariat to protest against the demolition of Secretariat an Assembly building. The state government has abruptly decided to demolish the buildings. We firmly oppose the move," Ravula Chandra Sekar Reddy, a senior TDP leader told ANI.He also said the leaders went to meet Governor ESL Narasimhan and discussed the matter. "We were under the impression that something concrete will happen after the meeting. Unfortunately, we are not even allowed to stage a dharna at the Dharna Chowk. This is the sort of democracy prevailing in the state," Reddy alleged.On June 19, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao had announced that the government has decided to construct a new Assembly and Secretariat at the old site after the Centre denied permission for construction at Bison Polo Ground.He had also said the new building will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore, while Rs 100 crore will be spent on the construction of Assembly compound.Rao, on June 27, laid the foundation stone for the new Secretariat building and Assembly complexes in Hyderabad. (ANI)