Hyderabad: Thief steals Goddess' crown from temple, case registered

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A case has been registered against a person for allegedly stealing a silver crown from a temple here on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Durga Mata temple in Abids area.

The incident was caught on a CCTV installed inside the temple. In the CCTV footage of the incident, it is also noticed that the accused first offered prayers to Goddess' before stealing the crown.



The crown, estimated to be worth Rs 10,000 was placed over Goddess Durga's idol at the time of theft.

A case under IPC section 380 (theft in dwelling house etc) has been registered at Abids Road police station and the police is searching for the accused. (ANI)

