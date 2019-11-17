Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Chairman of the BJP Hyderabad Gulf Coordination Committee, TR Sriniwas slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his insensitive comments on the issue of suicides by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees.

"It is very unfortunate that CM KCR has to resort to such lowly statements like 'I didn't tell them to die'. This is an outright insult to the departed souls who were standing by shoulder to shoulder with CM KCR during the formation of Telangana, with a hope that their lives and that of their coming generations will be good," Sriniwas told ANI here."Right now all their hopes have been dashed, mere few thousands increase in their salary has been denied due to the ego trip of CM KCR and his stubborn attitude," he added.Speaking about the resistance to the incumbent government by the people, which he alleged is building up in Telangana, he said, "His ego and attitude is hardening the stance of the people of Telangana. This is evident in the stiff resistance his MLAs and MPs face when they are visiting their constituencies."The employees have been on a strike since October 5 with several demands including revision of pay.On November 14, The Joint Action Committee (JAC), which was formed to lead the protest, took the decision to keep aside the demand as the government showed no signs of softening its stand on the 41st day of the protest.At least five TSRTC employees have committed suicide since the commencement of the strike. (ANI)