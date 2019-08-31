Hyderabad: Traffic inspector carries ill man on shoulders across waterlogged route

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A traffic inspector carried a sick man on his shoulders by making his way through a waterlogged route in Hyderabad, Telangana on Saturday.



Traffic inspector, A Nagamallu carried the ill man by wading through knee-deep water as the person was unable to walk properly.

The ill person was unable to walk without proper support, hence, the inspector carried him and dropped on the other side of the road which was a little uplifted and dry.

A few other people waiting on the other side further helped the man by holding his hands and supporting him. (ANI)

