Hyderabad: Two minors drowned in a cellar, case registered

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Two minor boys died after they get drowned in a cellar at an under-construction site in Uppal on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as P Revanth and P Manohar both 14-years-old.

According to the police, the incident took place when they were playing at the under-construction site while one of them accidentally fell into the 15-feet deep cellar filled with water and started to drown. The other got drowned in a bid to save his friend.



The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and a case has been registered under the relevant section of the law.

Further, an investigation is underway (ANI)

