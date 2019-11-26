Hyderabad: Two persons nabbed for posing as police to loot people

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Two persons were nabbed for posing as police in order to loot people in Hyderabad here, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as J Ramaiah and Nageshwara Rao.

"Police have nabbed both the accused and recovered Rs 6,300 cash, silver ornaments weighing around 12 tola (120 gm) and a scooty. Some technical evidence has also been collected in the matter," police said.



A complaint was received that two people, posing as police officers took the victim to a place near KLK building Abids on November 21 and looted Rs 1,300 cash and 12 tola silver items.

Rao has also confessed that they also looted another victim in Feb 2019, police said. They had allegedly looted Rs 80,000 cash.

A case has been registered in the matter under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sultan Bazar Police Station. (ANI)

