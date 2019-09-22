Hyderabad: Woman dies after chunks from Ameerpet metro station wall fall on her

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): A 26-year-old woman lost her life after a piece of plaster from a wall fell on her at the Ameerpet metro station here, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Thirupatanna of the Panjagutta division on Sunday.

"A women named K Mounika (26 years) along with her cousin, Likita, had boarded the metro at Kukatpally metro station and deboarded at the Ameerpet metro station. The eyewitness claimed that they were waiting under the metro station as it was raining when chunks from the wall of the metro station fell on her leading to severe head injuries," Thirupatanna told ANI over the phone.



"The head injuries resulted in the death of the woman, her body has been shifted to the Gandhi Hospital here for post-mortem examination," he added.

A case under Section 174 of The Code Of Criminal Procedure, 1973 has been lodged at the SR Nagar police station in the matter.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

