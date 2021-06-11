  1. Sify.com
  4. Hyderabad: 9 booked for violating COVID protocol during birthday celebrations

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Jun 11th, 2021, 17:30:08hrs
Visuals from the viral video. (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 11 (ANI): The Hyderabad City Police on Friday booked nine persons for violating COVID-19 protocol while celebrating a birthday in the Habeen Nagar area .

A viral video of the incident showed a large gathering of people blatantly flouting COVID-19 protocol. The people in the video did not maintain social distancing and were no wearing masks.
Hyderabad City police has registered case against 9 people involved in the celebrations.
COVID-induced lockdown restrictions are in place in the state June 20. (ANI)

