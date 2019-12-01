Hyderabad activists plant saplings on damaged roads, appreciate commuters for their driving skills

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): To get the attention of state government towards the dilapidated condition of roads and how this poses a threat to commuters, activists in Hyderabad have planted saplings on potholes and distributed awareness certificates to riders to appreciate their driving skills.



This unique initiative was seen in Hyderabad's Pragathi Nagar area on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, an activist named Prashant said, "On November 30, we have done plantation at potholes and on damaged roads in Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad and then we have distributed awareness certificates to the public appreciating their driving skills on such bad roads. The programs were conducted by four people at Pragathi Nagar area, Hyderabad."

He continued, "The roads have been damaged a lot. But the officials seem to be sleeping over the issues. And even the people seem to be least worried. Hope the authorities and people wake to the situation and make their lives better. Accidents are being reported in the city to bad roads." (ANI)

