Hyderabad administration starts cleaning lakes post Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): The local administration has started cleaning lakes after people bid adieu to Lord Ganesha on Friday.

"The entire process of Ganesh immersions in Hyderabad has completed. About 45,000 Ganesh idols were immersed mainly in Tank Bund and surrounding lakes of Hyderabad. After this, the next big challenge is to bring the roads of the city back to a normal state which includes repairing major road repairs, physical infrastructure and fixing sanitation," Musharraf Ali Faruqui, Additional Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation told ANI.



"Apart from this, the lakes cleaning process has begun immediately. Around four amphibious vehicles have been deployed for this purpose. Around 100 vehicles will be carrying the waste from the lake to the disposal facility," he added.

People immersed Ganesha idols on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, the day which marks the culmination of the 10-day-long festival.

The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. It started as a reason for get-togethers and meet-ups during the British rule, but today it is marked with the installation of the deity's idol at home and at elaborate pandals. (ANI)

