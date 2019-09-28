Hyderabad Airport employees stage protest against privatisation of airports

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): The Employees of the Hyderabad Airport on Friday staged a protest demanding Central government to not privatise the airports.

Speaking to ANI, S R Santhanam, President of Airports Authority Employee Union, said, "In 2018, the government decided to hand over six airports to ADANI. They want to promote the company by privatizing them with a bypass rule."



Santhanam demanded that the airports "should not be touched" as it would affect the job opportunities.

"Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and physically disabled people will lose jobs as the private sector does not have a reservation policy," he said.

He said that the Central government is already creating a lot of revenue while adding that there is no need to privatise it. (ANI)

