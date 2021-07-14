Hyderabad bank employee injured as security guard opens fire

The incident occurred at SBI's Gunfoundry branch on the busy Abids Road. According to police, security guard Sardar Khan fired two rounds from his gun on bank's contract employee Surender during an argument over some issue.

Hyderabad, July 14 (IANS) An employee at a State Bank of India branch here was injured when a security guard opened fire during a verbal altercation on Wednesday.

Surender was shifted to a private hospital. He is stated to be out of danger.

Police arrested the security guard, who had been serving the bank for last two decades. Preliminary investigation by police revealed that there was an argument between Khan and Surender over financial dealing and the security guard, in a fit of rage, opened fire.

The incident created flutter at the bank branch, a landmark building located in the heart of the city. Customers present in the bank premises at the time of the incident ran in panic after hearing the gunshots.

Police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the building. They took Sardar Khan into custody.

--IANS

ms/vd