Hyderabad-based multi-sports centre making efforts to inculcate sporting culture among people

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A Hyderabad-based multi-sports centre is making efforts to inculcate a sporting culture among the people in the city in order to keep themselves mentally and physically fit.

To achieve this vision, the centre has undertaken several initiatives.The centre has six international standard Badminton courts, two squash courts, a table tennis court, a basketball court, a football turf, a volleyball ground and a 10-metre shooting range.For each sport, professional coaching, tournaments, corporate sports outings, and other sports-themed events are being held for the people."We come here almost every weekend. Apart from work, there must be a life which is well balanced and when there is some fitness activity after such long days of work in a week. So we play cricket, volleyball, football and basketball which is a stress buster. These activities keep us both mentally and physically fit," Sourabh, an IT employee, told ANI."Last year, I won in the district tournament last year. Now my aim is to achieve higher. I like this place and the quality coaching provided here," said 12-year-old student Jhanvi. (ANI)