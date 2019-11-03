Hyderabad-based techie commits suicide over husband's extramarital affair

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): A Hyderabad-based woman techie allegedly committed suicide after being depressed over her husband's extramarital affair with another woman, police said.

According to Amberpet police, they received information on Friday night that a woman has committed suicide at her residence. Police later rushed to the spot and identified the woman as Pavani, who was working at an IT firm in the city.



Police said that Pavani married Sukeet five year ago and since then were living together in Amberpet area.

Sukeet was allegedly harassing her wife for dowry and since last few months he was in a relationship with another woman, police said.

It added that depressed over the issues and his extramarital relationship, Pavani committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence.

In this regard, a case has been registered under Section 304-B on Sukeet and the body of Pavani has been shifted to Osmania general hospital for post-mortem.

Search to nab the accused is on, police said. (ANI)

