Hyderabad: BJYM holds protest against TRS govt over rising unemployment

Telangana unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) held a protest against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in Hyderabad over the issue of unemployment on Tuesday and accused it of turning a blind eye to the issue.



Bhanu Prakash, BJYM Telangana state president, said: "The Telangana government is turning a blind eye to the problem of unemployment in the state. The unemployed youth in the state are committing suicide after getting depressed due to unemployment."

He further said that the KCR-led state government has failed to keep its promise of providing Rs 3,016 per month to the unemployed youth in the state.

Bhanu Prakash also demanded the immediate release of notification for two lakh job vacancies in the state. (ANI)

