Hyderabad: Bonalu this year celebrated to defeat corona, says devotees

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] July 19 (ANI): People in Hyderabad have been seen celebrating the 'Bonalu' festival with great fervour.



Every year we present 'Bonalu' to our goddess. We've been continuously practising this ritual from the time my forefathers," said, Surya Shukla a devotee.

He said that they marked the festival by maintaining social distance and compulsorily wearing masks.

The Ashada Bonalu celebrations had kickstarted in Hyderabad on July 11, this year and people said they prayed to the goddess to help defeat corona

Unlike last year when the festival was a subdued low key affair due to the fear of coronavirus, this time around it was celebrated with much fervour.

Bonalu is a Hindu festival celebrated in honour of the goddess Mahakali. The festivals are predominantly observed in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. (ANI)

