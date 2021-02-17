Hyderabad Commissioner participates in mega plantation drive by city Police

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 17 (ANI): Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Wednesday participated in a mega plantation drive organised by Hyderabad City Police which aims to plant 10,000 saplings.



Kumar said that every member of the police department, from security guards to senior officers, will participate in the plantation drive.

Anjani Kumar told ANI, "Hyderabad City Police is conducting a mega tree plantation drive. Each and every officer right from security guards to all the senior officers are taking part in this mega plantation drive. We aim to plant more than about 10,000 plants."

"As of now, we have planted more than 1,000 plants in the Special Armed Reserve training centre," he said.

Today, Telangana is celebrating the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. To mark his birthday, Rao also planted trees near his residence early this morning along with Telangana minister Joginapally Santosh Kumar. (ANI)

