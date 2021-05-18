Hyderabad cop's act of kindness wins hearts

S. Mahesh Kumar, a traffic police constable, while on patrolling duty at Somajiguda area in the heart of the city, found two hungry children begging for food.

Hyderabad, May 18 (IANS) An act of kindness displayed by a police constable in Hyderabad during the lockdown is winning hearts on social media.

Moved by their plight, he took out his lunch box and served the food to them.

The Telangana State Police posted the video of the policeman's gesture on Twitter.

The young constable, attached to Panjagutta Traffic Police Station, is seen placing two paper plates in front of the children who were simply overjoyed. Their hunger was clearly reflected in their reaction.

The constable then takes out a bag from his motorbike and opens the lunch box. He personally serves rice, dal and chicken curry to the kids. "Kha lo beta, chicken kha lo," the constable tells the children in a heartwarming gesture.

The video is winning the hearts of people on social media. It went viral and garnered 1.21 lakh views since posted on Twitter late Monday.

Netizens were all praise for the humane gesture of the police constable.

"The compassion displayed by Police officers of Hyd during this Lockdown touches the heart. Yes we are for community - always," tweeted Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.

The police commissioner on Tuesday honoured and appreciated S.Mahesh Kumar with a momento.

"Salutes to Panjagutta traffic police officer Mahesh for his noble and humane gesture," tweeted Congress party leader Dr Sravan Kumar Dasoju.

A 10-day lockdown was imposed across Telangana on May 12 to check the spread of Covid-19.

--IANS

ms/ash