Hyderabad doctors wear helmet on duty to protest after ceiling fan falls on colleague

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 27 (ANI): Junior doctors of Osmania General Hospital, Hyderabad on Tuesday staged a unique protest by wearing helmets on duty after a ceiling fan fell on a duty doctor in the hospital.



Doctors also protested peacefully against the incident where a female duty doctor in the dermatology department suffered head injuries after a ceiling fan fell on her on Monday.

A delegation of junior doctors later met the Superintendent of the hospital and submitted a memorandum of demands to him.

"Such incidents have now become a day to day events in the hospital...we are grateful that none of these incidents which occurred so far has caused grievous injury to the working staff or the patients but it would be no longer when one such incident might happen and the authorities would be left with no answer," reads the memorandum.

The doctors have requested to the hospital authorities to look into the matter, "as working with life at risk is bound to hamper the patient care and delivery of duties," added the memorandum. (ANI)

