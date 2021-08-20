Hyderabad gets 'Water Plus' status under Swachh Bharat mission

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, a city/ward/circle/zone can be declared as 'Water Plus' provided all wastewater released from households, commercial establishments, drains, etc. is treated to a satisfactory level (as per Central Pollution Control Board norms), before releasing into the environment.

Hyderabad has become the first city from Telangana to receive this status.

Hyderabad, Aug 20 (IANS) The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Friday certified Hyderabad as 'Water Plus' city under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao congratulated the citizens of Hyderabad on the city getting the coveted 'Water Plus' status of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

"Hyderabad is already recognised as ODF++ city. We will continue to endeavour to make it cleaner & greener," he tweeted.

ODF++ certification is given to cities which are 100 per cent open defecation free with proper maintenance of toilets by ensuring basic facilities like water and cleanliness by connecting to sewer networks with solid and liquid waste management and visually clean toilets.

Greater Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi said receiving 'Water Plus' certification is prestigious moment for Hyderabad.

She noted that Hyderabad became first local body of Telangana to achieve this remarkable mark. She said the certification was achieved by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) with combined efforts from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The HMWS&SB maintains 25 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) while the HMDA maintains three.

The water in all these STPs is maintained to a satisfactory level before discharging the treated waste water. Water Plus certification is awarded after a civic body ensures minimum 25 per cent reuse of treated water in existing STPs for various purposes.

K.T. Rama Rao earlier this month laid the foundation for construction of 17 STPs with 376.5 million litres per day (MLD) capacity at a cost of Rs 1,280 crore.

The STPs will enhance the total sewage treatment capacity of HMWS&SB to 1148.5 MLD.

He said that currently 40 per cent of the sewage generated in Hyderabad is being treated, and this is the highest among eight major cities in the country.

