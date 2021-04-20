Hyderabad Metro Rail advisory to passengers amid night curfew

Hyderabad, April 20 (IANS) In view of the night curfew imposed by Telangana government from Tuesday, Hyderabad Metro Rail announced that it will be operating its last train at 7.45 p.m. from all terminal stations.

The last trains will reach the destination stations by about 8.45 p.m. The first train service has no change and will continue to start at 6.30 a.m., Hyderabad Metro Rail said.