Hyderabad Metro Rail advisory to passengers amid night curfew

Hyderabad, April 20 (IANS) In view of the night curfew imposed by Telangana government from Tuesday, Hyderabad Metro Rail announced that it will be operating its last train at 7.45 p.m. from all terminal stations.
The last trains will reach the destination stations by about 8.45 p.m. The first train service has no change and will continue to start at 6.30 a.m., Hyderabad Metro Rail said.
For everyone's safety, passengers are advised to strictly follow the Covid-19 safety guidelines including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others, HMR said in an advisory.
It requested passengers to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe.
The state government on Tuesday issued orders imposing night curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. with effect from April 20 to check spread of Covid-19. The orders will remain in force till April 30.
