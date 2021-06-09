Hyderabad Metro reschedules timings after lockdown extension in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 9 (ANI): In view of the extension of the lockdown by Telangana government, the timings of the Hyderabad Metro Rail service have been rescheduled.



As per the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, KVB Reddy, "During the lockdown period, Hyderabad Metro Rail will start its first train from respective terminal stations at 7 am, while the last train will depart at 5 pm and end at the respective terminating stations by 6 pm."

For everyone's safety, passengers are also advised to strictly follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others.

"Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe," said the official.

In the wake of surge in COVID cases in some districts of the state, Telangana has extended COVID-induced lockdown for another 10 days, starting from June 10.

"The spread of COVID-19 is not under control in Satthupalli, Madhira, Nalgonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Munugode, Devarakonda, Miryalguda Assembly segments, therefore it has been decided to extend the existing lockdown", the state cabinet said.

The cabinet also decided to give relaxation between 6 am to 5 pm during the lockdown and also granted an additional one hour, till 6 pm, for people to reach home from their offices.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Telangana logged 1,100 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,982 discharges and 15 deaths today. (ANI)

