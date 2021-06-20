Hyderabad Metro to run from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hyderabad, June 20 (IANS) With the Telangana government totally lifting Covid-19 lockdown, the Hyderabad Metro Rail has rescheduled the timings of its services from June 21.

As per the revised schedule, the Metro trains will be operated from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Hyderabad Metro Rail announced that the first trains will start from respective stations at 7 a.m. The last train will start at 9 p.m. and reach the respective destination by about 10 p.m.