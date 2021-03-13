Hyderabad painter recreates Ramayana through abstract painting technique

Kandunoori Venkatesh is a concept abstract painter hailing from the Mahabubabad district of Telangana and currently lives in Hyderabad.He said that his passion for painting began at a young age."I have been passionate about painting from a very young age. I began with sketching and painting portraits of people and as the time passed by I was getting inspired by a lot of artists and their artworks."Being passionate about art, Venkatesh did his graduation with Bachelors of Fine Arts (BFA) and further postgraduate with a degree of Masters in Fine Arts (MFA).He claimed that he has done more than 1000 paintings to date."I have done over 1000 canvas paintings till date out of which most are concept abstract paintings using mostly Indian colours. My paintings include portraits, social cause paintings and mostly abstract paintings."When asked about the inspiration for his paintings, Venkatesh said that he derives inspiration from social issues."Since childhood, I have been very sensitive to social issues. To express my feeling and emotions, I have turned towards paintings and creating artworks," Venkatesh said.Venkatesh, being a big devotee of Lord Rama, has recently created an artwork depicting the story of Ramayana and it's characters using the abstract painting technique.He said, "I am a devotee to Lord Rama. So that is when I have decided to paint the entire story of Ramayana and it's characters on canvas using the abstract painting technique."He said that he would like to give this painting of Ramayana to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after getting it autographed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."I am planning to submit this painting to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. I consider this my contribution to the construction of the 'Ram Mandir' in Ayodhya. Before handing it over to the trust, I am willing to get it autographed by Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India," he said.He further said that he has created an artwork on the evolution of earth and life on it, on a 9x11 feet canvas. He said that the paintings depict the entire process of the evolution of life and earth from the very beginning. The painting also contains portraits of some of the famous scientists right from Charles Darwin to Einstein and many others.Venkatesh has already received appreciation for his sketch of famous cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.Venkatesh said, "The portrait of Sachin Tendulkar made by me depicts his life and milestones achieved by him. I created the portrait back in 2010."He said that he was able to collect 150 autographs of famous personalities from across the world on the portrait of Sachin Tendulkar."For the last 10 years, I have been collecting autographs of 100 international cricketers and over 50 legendary personalities from India. My portraits have been signed by Lata Mangeshkar, APJ Abdul Kalam, Amitabh Bachchan and many others," he said.Apart from painting, Venkatesh runs a charitable trust under the name, 'Living Heart Charitable Trust' since 2014."Since childhood, I have been facing many financial problems and there are many others in our society who are facing many problems. So, I thought of giving back in a way I can. From the money I earn from painting, a part of it is used for helping others. As a part of the charity, I pay school fees for poor children and during the Hyderabad flood in 2020, I helped people with food and supplies. Even during the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, I was able to help people with basic needs," he added.He further said that, if at all he is able to inspire at least one person through his paintings, that will make him more than happy. He also said that he wants to be one of the best painters in the country. (ANI)