Hyderabad: Passing out parade of IPS probationers to be held on August 6

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 5 (ANI): A curtain raiser for the passing out parade of 72nd Batch IPS probationers was organised at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad on Wednesday.



Addressing the media on the occasion, Atul Karwal, the Director of SVPNPA, said that on August 6, the Passing out Parade of the 72nd Batch of IPS Probationers will be held and added that Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs of India will be attending as the Chief Guest.

He said, "144 newly commissioned officers will pass out from the academy on that day."

Atul Karwal further mentioned that along with these 144 officers there are 34 foreign officers as well who got trained at the academy from Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and Mauritius, making the total count of officers to 178. (ANI)

