Hyderabad Police Commissioner is puppet of KCR, RSS: Telangana Cong chief

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): After the Hyderabad police denied permission to Congress to hold a rally on its 135th foundation day, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Uttam Kumar Reddy has termed the city police commissioner Anjani Kumar as a "puppet" of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and said that they will meet the Governor over the issue.

Reddy said that the Congress wanted to stage a peaceful protest against NRC and CAA in Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of TPCC."The police has rejected permission for our peaceful rally but they gave permission to RSS for organising a rally two days ago and gave permission to AIMIM party for organising a public meeting," he said.Reddy alleged that Hyderabad Police has arrested several party leaders who were coming to Gandhi Bhavan to participate in the protest."Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has become a puppet for RSS and KCR. We will meet the Governor and file a complaint against the Police Commissioner. He should consider putting KPS (Kalvakuntla Police Service) rather than IPS," he further alleged.In a series of tweets, Reddy accused the Hyderabad Police Commissioner of his "brazenly partisan behaviour" after several Congress party leaders and workers were arrested while en route to Gandhi Bhavan for the protest."Congress Party foundation day celebrations were to be held in Congress Party state head office. Congress party leaders & workers en route to Gandhi Bhavan were arrested as per orders of Anjani Kumar and prevented from attending Congress Party foundation day celebrations," he said."Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar by his brazenly partisan behaviour and shameless servility has conducted himself in a manner unbecoming of an IPS officer. He should consider putting KPS ( Kalvakuntla police service) as his epaulettes rather than IPS," the Telangana Congress chief added. (ANI)