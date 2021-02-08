Hyderabad Police Commissioner takes COVID-19 vaccine jab, appeals cops to come forward for inoculation without fear

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 8 (ANI): Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday took the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine along with several other senior police officers.



Speaking to the media after taking the shot, Kumar asserted that the vaccine is completely safe and appealed to police officers to come forward for vaccination without any fear.

"I have participated on the second day of the vaccine drive. Compared to the first day, the response from police personnel has increased today. Along with me, many other senior police officers have taken the vaccine today," he said.

"I appeal to all the police officers to come forward without any fear and take the vaccine for their safety as well as the safety of their family. The vaccine is completely safe," Kumar added.

The Police Commissioner appreciated health workers, doctors, and paramedical staff for their sacrifice and work during the lockdown. He further said that the vaccination drive is being organised very well at every centre.

India, till 8 am on February 8, has vaccinated as many as 58,12,362 beneficiaries in what has been billed as the largest inoculation drive against Covid-19 in the world. (ANI)

