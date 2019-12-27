Hyderabad Police denies permission to BJP MLA for holding public meeting in support of CAA

Hyderabad [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Hyderabad Police have denied permission to BJP MLA T Raja Singh to hold a public meeting at NTR stadium in the city in support of the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) on Saturday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the police have denied permission for the rally."Hyderabad Police will, however, grant permission to all political parties who hold any kind of meeting in their office premises," the Commissioner added.Singh, who is the MLA from Goshamahal, had on December 21 written a letter to Hyderabad Police Commissioner seeking permission to hold the public meeting on Saturday."I bring to your kind notice that the BJP State Committee has decided to hold a public meeting on the support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. In this meeting, Dr K Laxman, president BJP Telangana will be the chief guest," Singh said in the letter to the Commissioner.He had said that other state party leaders were also set to participate in the program.Major protests have erupted in several parts of the country against the newly-enacted citizenship law, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.The BJP, on the other hand, is holding rallies and public meetings in support of the same. (ANI)