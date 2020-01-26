Hyderabad police detain Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Hyderabad City police here on Sunday detained Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, ahead of his participation in a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

According to the police, Azad was detained as he was going to participate in a protest against the CAA and NRC in a garden in the limits of Langar Houz Police Station.



The police added that the demonstrators haven't taken any permission from the police to hold the protest.

Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

