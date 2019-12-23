Hyderabad police issues advisory for New Year parties

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has issued an advisory for the hotels, clubs and pubs in the city hosting New Year parties in the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

The organisers have been asked to maintain the sound level equal to or below 45 decibels; ensure special parking arrangements; place CCTV at all the entry and exit points, and appoint an adequate number of security guards.



Among the other guidelines include: ensuring of necessary arrangements of drivers and cabs for the customers who are in a drunken state to help them reach their destinations safely, and avoiding the issuance of passes or tickets in excess to the capacity of the place.

In addition to this, the organisers have been asked to display a notice at the venues stating details of the drunken-driving laws. (ANI)

