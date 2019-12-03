Hyderabad police prohibits public meetings, protests near Telangana Secretariat

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): With a view to maintain public order in the area known as Telangana Secretariat, Hyderabad police on Monday issued orders to prohibit public meetings, processions, sloganeering etc in a perimeter of three kilometres from secretariat building for a period of two months starting Tuesday.

According to Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, Anjani Kumar the order has been passed under under Sec 22 of Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348 Fasli and prohibits holding of any public meeting, assembly of five or more persons, carrying the firearms, banners, placards, lathis, spears, swords, sticks, brickbats, etc, shouting of slogans, processions and demonstrations among other things.



Picketing or dharnas within the area specified in the schedule to this order are also prohibited without written permission.

This order shall be in force with effect from 0600 hours on December 3, 2019 and shall remain in force for a period of two months, till February 2, unless withdrawn earlier.

Any person violating the order shall be liable for punishment under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and as per the provisions of Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348 Fasli, the police said.

The prohibition comes at a time when many protests and demonstrations are being witnessed in the city following the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor whose charred body was found in an area falling under Cyberabad police commissionerate. (ANI)

