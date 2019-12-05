Hyderabad rape-and-murder case reveals social and institutional failure

The headlines over the past week, sadly, have been dominated by cases of rape of murder of women across a few cities in the country. In Hyderabad, a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was raped and murdered along a highway and her body left burning. Four suspects, who come from the villages of Narayanpet district, nearly 150 km away from the site of the crime, have been arrested and are currently under 14 days police custody.

The reaction and anger were swift with protests taking place across the country including the nations capital. For many, this was eerily reminiscent of the 2012 Nirbhaya case and her family’s long wait for justice. Since then laws have changed but conviction rates haven’t. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), violence against women increased in 2017 by 6%. Vineeta Dwivedi, Professor at the SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, in an op-ed for Outlook writes on law enforcement aspect –

In the wake of this recent incident, the Hyderabad police issued an advisory on precautionary steps to be taken for women while travelling. The Telangana government has designated a special court for a speedy trial in the case. The track record for such a special court is that recently, a case involving the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl, a fast track court in Warangal completed the trial in 2 months where the death sentence was given to the accused.

Among elected leaders and officials, the reaction was of shock and dismay, echoing the expected rhetoric of advancing women’s safety dignity. The nature of the crime has understandably and rightfully riled up anger among citizens, including member of parliament Jaya Bachman who called for the accused to be publicly lynched; her comments have received pushback and criticism. However, there has been pushback for seeking the death penalty against the accused not just in this instance. Does the death penalty act as a deterrent against any crime? Jahnavi Sen, in a report for The Wire, writes on why the death penalty shouldn’t be sought; among the reasons is it doesn’t act as a deterrent –

One of the reasons mention by Sen in her piece, is that laws such as the death penalty target weaker and marginalised sections of society. In this Hyderabad case, the accused were from a remote village. The report mentions a new law in Madhya Pradesh which allows the death penalty for rape if the victim/survivor is a minor. The larger point here is that there needs to be a discussion around the criminal justice system in India and how uniformly laws are applied to people from different sections of society.

According to a 2016 National Law University study , a majority of those incarcerated were from lower castes and are religious minorities. Prabha Kotiswaran, Professor of law and social justice at King’s College London offers this view on criminal laws in cases of sexual violence – “It is time to take stock of the criminal laws on sexual violence on the books and understand in a deep manner how they relate to each other. Even at a definitional level, there are glaring inconsistencies”. The criticism levied against those who call for lynching and the death penalty was echoed by the Hindustan Times editorial

The central government chose Hyderabad as one of eight cities for its ‘Safe City’ project. However, the project has been a non-starter with the Telangana police department taking almost a year to prepare basic proposals. An amount to the tune of Rs.282 crore was allocated to Hyderabad for the project under the Nirbhaya fund. Across the country, various local and state governments have issued calls for greater security especially at night.

However, apart from law enforcement, criminal justice, there’s also a discussion to be had on the role citizens and society play in ensuring women’s safety and dignity. A culture that is patriarchal ensures women are treated as second class citizens. Sowjanya Tamalapakula, professor at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, in an op-ed for the Deccan Chronicle offers this take in the wake of the Hyderabad incident –

