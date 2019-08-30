Hyderabad residents gear up for celebrating an Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Aug 30 (ANI): With the festival of Ganesha Chaturthi around the corner, many residents of Hyderabad have decided to bring home an eco-friendly idol of the Ganpati for this year's festivity.

In order to save the environment, many Ganesha devotees have pledged to reject the Idols made of chemicals, plaster of Paris, plastic and thermocol and opted for idols that are made of natural biodegradable materials like clay and paper.

While speaking to ANI, Birju Lakshman Lal, a seller of Ganesh Idols said: "The demand for sand made Ganesh Idols and the idols which are not painted has increased this year. People are concerned that painted idols when immersed after the festival causes water pollution and hence are avoiding them."A Ganesha devotee, Kiran Kumar asserted that every year he uses Ganesh Idols which are made of clay and are Eco-friendly, rather than using idols made of Plaster of Paris (POP).Sriganesh another resident who was out in market to bring home his favourite deity said, "Ganesh Chaturthi is a joyous occasion which is celebrated for ten days and it is our duty to ensure that after the festival ends no non-biodegradable waste is immersed in Ganga."The entire country is gearing up to welcome Lord Ganpati at home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. It is a 10-day festival which commences on the fourth day of Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. This year Ganesh Chaturthi festival will be starting from September 2. (ANI)