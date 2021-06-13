Hyderabad: Social activist held after suicide bid by woman YouTuber

Syed Saleem, who runs an NGO, was arrested by Chandrayangutta police after a video of the woman YouTuber surfaced.

Hyderabad, June 13 (IANS) Hyderabad police have arrested a social activist after a woman YouTuber allegedly attempted suicide due to the defamatory comments the man had been making against her.

The woman said that she was ending her life due to harassment by the accused.

The victim, a YouTube reporter who also runs Khidmat e- Khalq Charitable Trust on Facebook, reportedly tried to commit suicide by consuming sleeping pills.

Saleem, a resident of Hafeez Baba Nagar and president of an NGO, had allegedly made objectionable comments against the woman and posted a few videos against her.

Mild tension prevailed near the house of Saleem at Dabeerpura on Saturday night when he was being arrested.

Some people who had gathered there tried to attack the accused and hurled abuses.

Meanwhile, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjedullah Khan Khalid alleged that the police arrested Saleem under pressure from Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM).

He said there was mockery of democracy and total breakdown of law and order when MIM workers including corporators gathered and tried to attack Saleem and used filthy language in the presence of police.

The MBT leader questioned police's quick action without even ascertaining as to when and where the woman attempted suicide.

--IANS

ms/sdr/