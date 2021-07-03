Hyderabad start-up introduces eco-friendly water boxes instead of plastic bottles

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 3 (ANI): In view of increasing plastic waste, a Hyderabad-based start-up introduced eco-friendly water boxes instead of plastic water bottles.



Two techies Suneeth Tatineni and Chaitanya Ayinapudi quit their corporate jobs to set up the start-up 'Caro Water', meaning 'dear water', with an aim to reduce plastic waste.

Speaking to ANI, Suneeth Tatineni, the Co-founder of Caro Water said, "A person who is travelling long-distance will buy at least five one-litre water bottles. Less than 10 per cent of these plastic bottles are getting recycled while the rest are ending up in land fillings. It is a serious issue. To find a solution to this issue, we have started packing water using cardboard boxes wherein nutrition enriched water is filled into recyclable bag-in-box bags."

He said these boxes and bags are eco-friendly and will be recycled. He further added that they have tied up with recycling units in the city to make sure that nothing from these boxes end up in land fillings. He mentioned that the recycled cardboard and the water bags inside the boxes will be used for other purposes.

Suneeth said these water boxes are available in two variants of 5 litre and 20 litre.

Asked about pricing, he said the 5-litre box is available at Rs 75 while the 20-litre water box is charged Rs 120.

Speaking to ANI, Chaitanya Ayinapudi, the Co-Founder of Caro Water said, "The idea to supply daily drinking water in eco-friendly boxes is itself unique and first of its kind in the country. Over the last two quarters since the inception, we were able to sell around 8,000 odd 20-litre water boxes."

Chaitanya mentioned that to bring a change at the ground level they have focused more on hospitals, hotels and small-scale parties where the plastic waste is always in heaps. He said that some hotels and hospitals in and around Hyderabad have started replacing plastic water bottles with these water boxes. He said that he hopes that such change come at every place. (ANI)

